SAG-AFTRA expands investigation of Fremantle Media

SAG-AFTRA released a statement today regarding Fremantle Media’s treatment of Gabrielle Union from “America’s Got Talent” and Orlando Jones from “American Gods.”

Via Press Release:

LOS ANGELES (Dec. 20, 2019) — SAG-AFTRA today released the following statement:

“After initial meetings with Gabrielle Union and her representatives about her experiences on America’s Got Talent, and after learning more about Orlando Jones’s experience on American Gods, SAG-AFTRA is expanding its investigation of Fremantle Media.

“Our enforcement actions are handled confidentially to protect the members involved, and we typically do not publicize these matters unless the affected members request that we do so.

“We have nothing further to report at this time.”