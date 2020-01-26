Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 In Helicopter Crash

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died at age 41 in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas.

Multiple media outlets reported that five people on board the helicopter died. TMZ and ABC7 confirmed that Kobe Bryant was one of them.

From TMZ:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed. Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board. Eyewitnesses also tell us that they heard the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

From ABC7:

#BreakingNews

This is not a joke-Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas

Our ABC7 Desk has confirmed

#abc7eyewitness — Curt Sandoval (@abc7curt) January 26, 2020

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash in Casabas killed all five people on board, a representative from Lakers confirmed to Eyewitness News. Authorities responded to reports of a downed aircraft on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. Sunday. An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships. He was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, recently removed from third by LeBron James.

